Green Bahrain

Seeds of Change

Bahrain has has launched the national campaign “Buthoor Al Bahrain” (Seeds of Bahrain). This initiative is part of the broader Building Smart, Green, and Sustainable Cities project, conducted in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and other local entities.

The project which aims at promoting green spaces and raising awareness about the importance of nature is spearheaded by the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry, in collaboration with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Bahrain.

The launch of this campaign coincides with Urban October, a global celebration aimed at fostering a better urban future. The initiative includes the introduction of the Buthoor Al Bahrain digital platform, where residents can suggest tree-planting locations, and the Mobile Seeds truck, which will distribute trees and engage with communities across Bahrain.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Waleed bin Nasser Al Mubarak emphasised the campaign’s alignment with Bahrain’s national afforestation plan, which aims to plant 3.6 million trees by 2035. He also highlighted the strong partnership between Bahrain and the UN in advancing sustainable development.

UN Resident Coordinator Khaled El Mekwad commended the cooperation, noting the campaign’s role in promoting sustainable development goals, particularly environmental preservation.

National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) Secretary General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa underscored the initiative’s support for increasing Bahrain’s green coverage. She highlighted the contributions from the public and private sectors, as well as international organisations, in achieving the objectives of the national afforestation plan. Shaikha Maram expressed her hope that the campaign would further raise awareness of the importance of tree planting in contributing to sustainable development goals.

UN-Habitat Country Programme in Bahrain head Dr Fernanda Lonardoni, highlighted the environmental and psychological benefits of green spaces, adding that the campaign would help create a balanced, healthy urban environment.