Greenery Project Marks King of Thailand’s 72nd Birthday at UOB

In a vibrant celebration of His Majesty the King of Thailand’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary, the Royal Thai Embassy in Manama hosted a significant event at the University of Bahrain. The “Greenery Project,” aimed at fostering environmental sustainability and honoring Thai-Bahraini relations, saw the planting of 72 golden shower trees (Cassia fistula), the national tree of Thailand, in the University’s Park.

The ceremony was presided over by Mr. Nuttapat Chumnijarakij, Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Royal Thai Embassy in Manama, alongside H.E. Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development, and H.E. Dr. Fuad Mohammed Al-Ansari, President of the University of Bahrain. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both nations to environmental stewardship and the promotion of green spaces.

The event was graced by high-level attendees, including representatives from the government, leading private sector entities, university students, and members of the Thai community in Bahrain. Their participation highlighted the shared dedication to sustainable development and cultural exchange.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Chumnijarakij emphasized the symbolic importance of the golden shower tree in Thai culture, representing unity and prosperity. He expressed his gratitude to the University of Bahrain and the National Initiative for Agricultural Development for their support and collaboration in making this project a reality.

H.E. Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa lauded the initiative, noting its alignment with Bahrain’s ongoing efforts to enhance green spaces and promote environmental awareness among its citizens. She highlighted the significance of international cooperation in achieving sustainable development goals.

H.E. Dr. Fuad Mohammed Al-Ansari echoed these sentiments, expressing pride in the University of Bahrain’s role as a venue for this auspicious event. He underscored the educational value of such initiatives, which provide students with practical insights into environmental conservation and international cultural ties.

The “Greenery Project” not only celebrates a significant milestone in Thai history but also reinforces the importance of global cooperation in addressing environmental challenges. Through such initiatives, the Royal Thai Embassy in Manama and its partners continue to foster a spirit of unity and shared responsibility for a greener future.