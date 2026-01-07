“Grnata Group” employs and trains more than 60 Bahrainis through Tamkeen programs

As part of ongoing efforts to invest in national talent in the real estate and construction sectors, “Grnata Group” have employed and trained more than 60 Bahraini employees through the various programs offered by the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”. This step affirms the Group’s strong commitment to investing in the development of its national workforce, enhancing their skills and expertise, and empowering them to elevate their capabilities and achieve their long-term career aspirations.

The support enriches the real estate activities sector, which recorded a contribution of 4.2% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the second quarter of 2025. It also strengthens the growth of this expanding sector, which positively reflects on the availability of employment opportunities for national talent.

The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” provides a wide range of programs designed to support various enterprises, empower the private sector as a key driver of economic growth, and deliver employment and career initiatives aimed at making Bahraini talent the first choice of employment in the labor market.

Grnata Group was established in 1982, and over the course of four decades, evolved from a small shop in Daih into one of the leading and most prominent institutions in the real estate sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It has strengthened its position by adopting the latest technological systems and offering an integrated range of real estate services, including brokerage and marketing, valuation and feasibility studies, as well as contracting and urban development. “Grnata Group” currently operates 26 branches within the Kingdom of Bahrain and abroad, including locations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and several GCC countries, in addition to newly established branches in international markets across Europe, such as London and Spain.