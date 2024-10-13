Growth Beyond Oil

- Advertisement -

Significant growth spotlighted in Q2 2024 Economic Report

Bahrain is making significant strides in the growth of its non-oil sector, according to the latest Bahrain Economic Quarterly Report for Q2 2024. Despite a notable 6.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in the oil sector, the kingdom’s real GDP experienced a 1.3pc YoY increase propelled by a robust 2.8% growth in the non-oil sector.

As per the report of the Finance and National Economy Ministry, the Transportation and Storage sector led this surge with a remarkable 12.9pc YoY increase, followed by strong performances in the Information & Communications and Accommodation & Food Services sectors, which grew by 11.2pc and 10.6pc YoY, respectively, spurred by rising tourism demand.

Total Foreign Direct Investment stock also saw a significant rise, growing by 9pc YoY to reach BD16.6bn. The report underscores the pivotal role of the non-oil sector, now comprising 85.2pc of Bahrain’s real GDP in Q2 2024.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry’s report also sheds light on mature non-oil sectors, with Financial and Insurance recording 2.1pc YoY growth and Manufacturing growing by 1.7pc compared to Q2 2023. Overall, the quarterly report paints a positive picture of Bahrain’s economic resilience and growth, especially within the non-oil sectors.

The report further highlights the progress Bahrain has made as a technology hub, as reflected in global competitiveness rankings. The kingdom climbed 36 places to rank 18th globally in the UN e-Government Survey 2024, earning the highest rating class of “Very High”, as published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Additionally, the Kingdom was classified as a ‘Tier 1 – Role-Modelling’ country, the highest category within the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024 issued by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).