Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Gulf Air Bahrainisation for Pilots

Gulf Air Achieves Total Bahrainisation for Second Officer Pilots

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proud to announce that it has achieved 100% Bahrainisation for its second officer pilots as it continues to employ Bahrainis as cadet pilots to gradually grow in their career development until they become captains.

Recently the airline welcomed a new batch of six pilots and congratulated them on their career start with Gulf Air. The chief executive officer of the airline Mr. Krešimir Kučko and deputy chief executive officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi as well as members of the executive management celebrated the new pilots during an event that took place at the airline’s headquarter in Muharraq.

Gulf Air has achieved total Bahrainisation for its second officers as well as male cabin crew. Moreover, 96% of the airline’s first officers are Bahraini with the objective to achieve 100% Bahrainisation for all its captains by 2030.

