Gulf Air Acting CEO Hands Airline’s Staff Their “Prince Salman Bin Hamad Medal For Medical Merit”

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Captain Waleed AlAlawi affirmed that His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, appreciate the national efforts of all front line workers in their response to the Coronavirus COVID-19, including healthcare professionals, the Bahrain Defence Force, the Ministry of Interior, and all supporting authorities; which represents an impetus to continue working in the national carrier with the same determination that continued throughout the pandemic to achieve the desired goals, praising the airline’s efforts to provide services without interruption or disruption.

This occurred when Captain AlAlawi recently handed the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit” to numerous batches of the national cadres of the airline’s employees, in implementation of the royal order and in the context of the directives of His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister to all concerned authorities to hand the medal to front line workers of healthcare professionals, the Bahrain Defence Force, the Ministry of Interior, and all supporting bodies.

Captain AlAlawi congratulated the recipients of the “Prince Salman bin Hamad Medal for Medical Merit”, expressing his thanks and appreciation to them for deserving this medal, which represents a great honour, praising their strenuous efforts during the past period, and wishing them all success and encouraging them to put in further efforts towards the interest and prosperity of the Kingdom.