Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Meets with Counterparts during IATA AGM Event

Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi met with a number of his counterparts at the aviation industry during IATA’s Annual General Meeting event taking place at Doha, Qatar. Captain AlAlawi was accompanied by members of the airline’s executive management.
Captain AlAlawi had a number of productive meetings with Boeing President & CEO Mr. Stanley Deal and Senior Vice President Mr. Ihssane Mounir, Thai Airways CEO Mr. Suvadhana Sibunruang, Egypt Air CEO Captain Amr AbuelEnein, Kenya Airways Group MD & CEO Mr. Allan Kilavuka, and Changi Airport CEO Mr. Lee Seow Hiang. The meetings were held to explore means of mutual collaboration, discussing future strategic partnerships, and exchanging insights on the current status of the aviation industry.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) was established in 1945, and is the trade association for the world’s airlines, representing some 290 airlines or 83% of total air traffic. IATA supports many areas of aviation activity and help formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues. This year marks the 78th edition of IATA AGM; a major event for aviation which gathers the top leadership from airlines, the aviation value chain and governments as the aviation industry faces complex and dynamic operating, business and geopolitical environments.