Sunday, April 3, 2022
More

    Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer receives the new board of National Labour Union of Gulf Air

    Listen to this article now



    Captain Waleed praised the role Gulf Air unions play in encouraging the development of the airline’s staff and the improvement of their performance, and in strengthening their sense of solidarity and belonging to the extended Gulf Air family.

    - Advertisement -



    On his part, Mr. Al Rumaithi highlighted the open door policy the airline’s executive management has been following, and its keenness on periodically meeting with the union’s members which include numerous staff belonging to several fields within the scope of the airline’s work.

    Gulf Air’s executive management continues to follow up on all issues relating to the airline’s staff; in addition to its constant efforts to develop the skill set of the staff for their personal gain, and the wellbeing of the airline in general.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleIn Cooperation with Bahrain Inherited Traditional Sports Committee: ‘Souq Al Baraha’ Hosts ‘Al Sariyah’ Ramadan Program and Heritage Festival
    Next articleCentral Bank of Bahrain receives ISO 22301:2019 Certification in Business Continuity – Management System (BCMS)

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA