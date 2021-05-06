Gulf Air Adds Santorini and Mykonos This Summer

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the addition of two boutique summer destinations to its global network with Santorini and Mykonos in Greece. Both Santorini and Mykonos will be served by the airline’s new Airbus A320neo with two weekly flights each starting from 2 June until 22September for Santorini and starting from 3 June until 30 September for Mykonos. The seasonal summer routes to the Greek islands will boost the airline’s network with popular boutique seaside destinations that are favourite to many tourists and families in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region especially as demand for travel grows gradually towards the summer holidays with travel restrictions easing off in Europe.

On the occasion of the announcement, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “We’ve researched and studied various destinations to add to our seasonal summer network and we’re excited to reveal Santorini and Mykonos as the new boutique additions. Reviewing potentials and listening to our customers’ feedback, we are confident that both Greek islands will provide the perfect experience for honeymooners, friends and families to spend their holidays. We will be flying to both these destinations for the first time in the history of Gulf Air and we will be the only airline in the region flying to Santorini.”

In 2019 and in line with its strategy to become the customer’s airline of choice, Gulf Air announced its boutique business model concept which would reinforce its focus on product and customer experience. Similarly with the hospitality industry, Gulf Air differentiates itself as a boutique airline that is unique in the way it operates in comparison to airlines that are more volume driven. This approach will give the airline a competitive advantage that is being translated currently within the revamp of its new fleet, new Falcon Gold class offering, upgraded economy class experience, new destinations and its presence in the new terminal at Bahrain International Airport.

Gulf Air currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying in 2020, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the government authorities across its network to resume operations as demand for travel grows. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government guidelines and civil aviation directives and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates.

Updates are constantly added on gulfair.com/covid19 including travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures.