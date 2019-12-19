Gulf Air and SriLankan Airlines in Codeshare Partnership

Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – and SriLankan Airlines – the national carrier of Sri Lanka – have entered into a codeshare partnership with effect from 18 December 2019, significantly enhancing the travel options of their respective valued customers.

With nearly 70 years of operations for both Gulf Air and SriLankan Airlines, this partnership will further strengthen the commercial ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Under this agreement, SriLankan Airlines will place its ‘UL’ code on Gulf Air’s flights from Bahrain to Colombo, the Greek capital Athens, Larnaca in Cyprus (effective from 18 December 2019) and the Moroccan city of Casablanca (effective during the current winter schedule). Gulf Air will in turn place its ‘GF’ code on SriLankan Airlines’ flights from Colombo to Bahrain.

Mr. Krešimir Kučko, Gulf Air’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are happy to sign this codeshare agreement with SriLankan Airlines and increase number of direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka”. He also added: “We value our partnerships and SriLankan is our newest codeshare partner in our overall strategy to expand our operations. I feel confident that this codeshare will add value to customers of both airlines”.

Mr. Vipula Gunatilleka, SriLankan Airlines’ Group Chief Executive Officer added: “We are pleased to enter into this codeshare agreement with Gulf Air. It is part of SriLankan’s operational strategy create and strengthen partnerships with airlines of globally reputation in terms of quality, service and reliability and we have no doubt that SriLankan’s valued passengers will enjoy their travel with Gulf Air.”

The codeshare agreement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two airlines and is also intended to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two nations of Sri Lanka and Bahrain.