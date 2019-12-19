Thursday, December 19, 2019
Gulf Air SriLankan Airlines Codeshare Partnership

Gulf Air and SriLankan Airlines in Codeshare Partnership

Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – and SriLankan Airlines – the national carrier of Sri Lanka – have entered into a codeshare partnership with effect from 18 December 2019, significantly enhancing the travel options of their respective valued customers.

With nearly 70 years of operations for both Gulf Air and SriLankan Airlines, this partnership will further strengthen the commercial ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Under this agreement, SriLankan Airlines will place its ‘UL’ code on Gulf Air’s flights from Bahrain to Colombo, the Greek capital Athens, Larnaca in Cyprus (effective from 18 December 2019) and the Moroccan city of Casablanca (effective during the current winter schedule). Gulf Air will in turn place its ‘GF’ code on SriLankan Airlines’ flights from Colombo to Bahrain.

Mr. Krešimir Kučko, Gulf Air’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are happy to sign this codeshare agreement with SriLankan Airlines and increase number of direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka”. He also added: “We value our partnerships and SriLankan is our newest codeshare partner in our overall strategy to expand our operations. I feel confident that this codeshare will add value to customers of both airlines”.

Mr. Vipula Gunatilleka, SriLankan Airlines’ Group Chief Executive Officer added: “We are pleased to enter into this codeshare agreement with Gulf Air. It is part of SriLankan’s operational strategy create and strengthen partnerships with airlines of globally reputation in terms of quality, service and reliability and we have no doubt that SriLankan’s valued passengers will enjoy their travel with Gulf Air.”

The codeshare agreement followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two airlines and is also intended to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two nations of Sri Lanka and Bahrain.

Previous articleiGA Dedicates 195 Radio Frequencies to FIA WEC Race
Next articleVIVA Bahrain wins “Best Mobile Wallet Platform” at Global Business Outlook Awards 2019

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Read more
PR This Week

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter in the world, Pasha Khakhachaev

Super-Heavyweight amateur world champion Pasha Khakhachaev is the new number one fighter in the world, pound-for-pound. The news was confirmed by IMMAF (International MMA...
Read more
PR This Week

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

As part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) celebrated the founding anniversary of the modern state...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company's headquarters in...
Read more
PR This Week

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation...
Read more
PR This Week

Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament

The first ever Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament was held on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Golden Eagle Health Club (Gulf Air Club) in...
Read more

MOST READ

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

PR This Week
Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company's headquarters in...
Read more
Beauty

Hydrate your Skin

Your skin becomes dehydrated over time due to various reasons. Here are some tips to achieve hydrated skin. Exfoliation is a necessary step to maintain...
PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain National Day Celebrations 2019

Organised by The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) a wide variety of programs for cultural celebrations mark the festive occasion across the...
PR This Week

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation...
PR This Week

Gulf Air and SriLankan Airlines in Codeshare Partnership

Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – and SriLankan Airlines - the national carrier of Sri Lanka - have...
PR This Week

AUBH Celebrates Inaugural National Day with Series of Festivities and Support of Local Initiatives

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) today marked its first Bahrain National Day, since the University’s opening last September. AUBH held a festival of...
PR This Week

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities organized a meeting to bring together officials from the public and private sectors highlighting investment opportunities presented...

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities hosted a meeting on Tuesday the 10th of December, 2019 at the Pearling Path Visitors Centre in...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company CEO highlights the importance of airline readiness for new terminal launch

All airlines operating out of Bahrain International Airport (BIA) are expected to be fully prepared and ready for the launch of the new Passenger...
Inside Bahrain

GPIC: 40 Years in Leading Bahrain’s Petrochemicals Sector

Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) is a joint venture equally owned by Bahrain-based National Oil and Gas Authority, Saudi-based SABIC Agri-Nutrients Investment Company and...
PR This Week

Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020

Embassy of Malaysia in Bahrain hosted an event to present “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” to travel agencies, airline companies and media in Bahrain. ...
Sports This Week

Bahrain’s Golden Victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup

On December 8th, 2019, Bahrain won its first Arabian Gulf Cup. A golden victory, the journey was against tremendous odds yet finally surfacing victorious. 2000+...
iGA

Bahrain.bh allows you to notarize legal documents 24/7

Notarizing legal documents is an essential service offered by the government, but it can be considerably time-consuming if not done online. Like with many...
Yoga

Anandamaya Kosha

As per yogic philosophy the fifth of the five layers, or sheaths, of the body, referred to as the pancha koshas, is known as...
PR This Week

CBB launches a new liquidity management tool (Single binding Wa’ad) for the Islamic retail banks

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting liquidity managment for Islamic retail banks, the Central Bank of...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
STC Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

Team Bahrain Pasha Khakhachaev

Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter...

iGA National Day Celebrations

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

Batelco National Day

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day