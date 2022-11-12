Gulf Air and Tamkeen Sign an MOU of Mutual Cooperation at the Bahrain International Airshow

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), which aims to further enhance cooperation between the two entities, and helps support the training and employment of Bahrainis in one of the key sectors in the Kingdom. The agreement was signed by Gulf Air’s Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi and Tamkeen’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Ms. Maha Mofeez, during the Bahrain International Airshow, which is currently being held in the Kingdom.

Captain Al Alawi praised the importance of Tamkeen’s role in supporting the growth of the private sector, stating “Tamkeen is a strategic partner for Gulf Air through supporting many training and employment programs for our nationals, as the airline represents one of the most prominent private sector companies for employing Bahrainis, and therefore, we are pleased to cooperate with Tamkeen again and contribute to promoting the development of Bahraini talent.”

From her side, Ms. Maha Mofeez emphasized the importance of this joint cooperation with Gulf Air, commenting “We thank Gulf Air for their continuous support in qualifying and upskilling Bahrainis in the high-potential aviation sector. One of Tamkeen’s key mandates is to support the development of local talent across all sectors, while also focusing on enhancing the specialized skills that contribute to high-quality job opportunities. Tamkeen works closely with leading local and international organizations to provide the necessary support and training as part of our commitment to supporting locals in the workforce and helping them develop in their careers, in line with current and future market requirements.”

Gulf Air recorded high Bahrainisation rates, exceeding rates of all other carriers in the region in the field of employing nationals. The airline continues to work with national bodies to develop the skills of Bahraini youth, reinforcing its commitment to effectively participating in the local community, and seeking to be the preferred employee for Bahraini talent in the Kingdom.