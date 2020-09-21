Thursday, September 24, 2020
Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager for its Kuwait station after relocating from the Asia Pacific region upon completing 15 months as Country Manager in Colombo and Male. Mr. Al Hamer will represent Gulf Air in Kuwait after gaining extensive knowledge within the Commercial Planning department at the headquarters in Bahrain and being trained to pursue roles in outstations. Kuwait City is served by Gulf Air since 1959, and it is one of Gulf Air’s key routes in the GCC.

Mr. Al Hamer will take on the challenge of further strengthening Gulf Air’s growth in Kuwait by utilizing the experience gained whilst spending more than two years in the airline’s Network Planning and more than a year as Country Manager in Colombo and Male. Prior to joining Gulf Air, Mr. Al Hamer held positions in two airlines for a period of 6 years in the United Arab Emirates and the Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia as an Account Manager as well as a Yield and Inventory Controller in Bahrain.

Gulf Air is committed to invest in its Bahraini workforce and their career development and as such, it continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over senior positions in the company. Gulf Air is proud that it remains a leader in the Bahrainisation programme in the Kingdom as it provides the opportunity for local talents and experienced personnel to work in its various areas of the airline’s business.

Previous articlePlans to improve electricity, water services discussed
Next articleBD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Read more
PR This Week

BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle...
Read more
PR This Week

The Avenues-Bahrain 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration

The Avenues-Bahrain is celebrating its 3rd year anniversary since opening its doors to the public on the 29th of October 2017. The Avenues –...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain exports BD190 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during August 2020

The Information &eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of August 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin),...
Read more
PR This Week

Kdan Mobile’s DottedSign Includes AATL Certificates to Ensure Users the Highest Level of Electronic Signature Process

Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a global software as a service (SaaS) company, has announced that its e-signature service DottedSign now includes a digital identity...
Read more

MOST READ

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

Inside Bahrain
A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
Read more
iGA

Driver License and Vehicle Certificates Can Now Be Issued Via Bahrain.bh!

Having earlier introduced a number of traffic services such as Payment of Traffic Conventions and Issuance of International Driving Licenses, the National Portal bahrain.bh...
Inside Bahrain

GLOMAT – The First Thai-Bahrain Hybrid Virtual Business Meeting

The Royal Thai Embassy, in cooperation with the Office of SMEs Promotion (OSMEP) Thailand, Institution of Small and Medium Enterprises Development of Thailand and...
Inside Bahrain

Plans to improve electricity, water services discussed

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, received here today the representative of the third constituency of the Northern Governorate at the...
Inside Bahrain

Loan payment deference to help citizens, SMEs

The banks’ response to defer loan payments until the end of the year is a continuation of the initiatives in the financial and economic...
Sports This Week

KHK MMA dominates at BRAVE CF 41 with four huge victories

BRAVE Combat Federation hosted the first of three groundbreaking events last Thursday in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with seven bouts taking place behind closed...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager...
Inside Bahrain

Adherence to precautionary measures national responsibility

President of the Supreme Council of Health and Chairman of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19) Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF 42 full fight card released with 12 nations represented and the Flyweight Tournament quarter-finals

BRAVE Combat Federation returns to the Kingdom of Bahrain, for the second consecutive week with BRAVE CF 42, on September 24th. The promotion released the full...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad receives INJAZ Bahrain Board Chairperson

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa received Board Chairperson of...
Inside Bahrain

SCE launches training course for radiological and nuclear emergencies

The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE)’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, launched the national training course on responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies. The...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Inside Bahrain

Volunteering for Humanity: The phase III clinical trials in the Kingdom

The phase III clinical trials are being conducted in the Kingdom in collaboration with Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare using a vaccine developed by Sinopharm...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Education Minister Virtual Meeting

Education Minister participates in virtual meeting

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an...

Volunteers

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

Batelco Global Zone

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages