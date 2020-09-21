Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager for its Kuwait station after relocating from the Asia Pacific region upon completing 15 months as Country Manager in Colombo and Male. Mr. Al Hamer will represent Gulf Air in Kuwait after gaining extensive knowledge within the Commercial Planning department at the headquarters in Bahrain and being trained to pursue roles in outstations. Kuwait City is served by Gulf Air since 1959, and it is one of Gulf Air’s key routes in the GCC.

Mr. Al Hamer will take on the challenge of further strengthening Gulf Air’s growth in Kuwait by utilizing the experience gained whilst spending more than two years in the airline’s Network Planning and more than a year as Country Manager in Colombo and Male. Prior to joining Gulf Air, Mr. Al Hamer held positions in two airlines for a period of 6 years in the United Arab Emirates and the Eastern Province in Saudi Arabia as an Account Manager as well as a Yield and Inventory Controller in Bahrain.

Gulf Air is committed to invest in its Bahraini workforce and their career development and as such, it continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over senior positions in the company. Gulf Air is proud that it remains a leader in the Bahrainisation programme in the Kingdom as it provides the opportunity for local talents and experienced personnel to work in its various areas of the airline’s business.