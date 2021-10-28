Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Professionals in Various Operational Managerial Roles

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in line with its commitment to invest in Bahraini workforce has appointed nine experienced Bahraini professionals in various roles in the Operations Division. The newly appointed members of staff will be responsible for varied departments within Operations and take the lead in significant projects and be accountable for essential operational business units.

In an internal ceremony to celebrate this milestone, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi received the newly appointed staff, congratulated them on their new posts and encouraged them to continue their hard work and commitment towards the national carrier. The event also included Chief Operations Officer Captain Suhail Ismaeel and Director Human Resources Mr. Jamal AlKuwaiti who were appreciated by the Acting CEO for their roles in the succession planning and career development of the new group to ensure each business unit operates at the highest standards.

The appointed staff are:

Mohamed Mubarak Mejalli – Senior Manager Integrated Operations Centre

Sameer Yousef Ahmed Hasan – Senior Manager Training

Adel AbdulLatif AlKhan – Manager Pilot Training, Boeing

Ali Adel Albinali – Manager Pilot Training, Airbus

Hesham Mohammed Mohammed – Manager Fleet, Airbus

Mohamed Habib AlMansoori – Manager Fuel Optimization & Emissions Reporting

Muath Ishaq AlKooheji – Manager Advanced Qualification Programme

Mohamed Abdulaziz Bahram – Technical Pilot, Airbus

Yousif Ahmed Akbari – Technical Pilot, Boeing

On this occasion, Captain AlAlawi said: “At Gulf Air we take pride of our experienced Bahraini workforce and we encourage them to elevate their capabilities and take management roles. We trust and believe in our local talents to lead the way for Gulf Air’s future and we constantly invest in their training and career development so they continue the airline’s legacy and journey of over 70 years”.

Gulf Air is a leader in the Bahrainisation programme in the Kingdom as it provides the opportunity for local and experienced talents to work in its various areas of the airline’s business and is committed to invest in its Bahraini workforce and their career development. The airline continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over higher management positions in the company.