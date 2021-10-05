Gulf Air Attends 77th IATA Annual General Meeting in Boston

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is currently attending the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting which is being held in Boston, Massachusetts in the United States of America between 3 and 5 October 2021. The event is organised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on an annual basis and it sees member airlines from all over the world attending and networking under one roof.

The event includes the 77th annual general meeting which covers the election of the AGM president, speeches by various keynote speakers from the aviation industry, annual report of the air transport industry, report of the Board of Governors, election of members to the Board of Governors and confirmation of appointments to the 2022 nominating committee. The meeting also included Diversity and Inclusion Awards as well as speeches and workshops about economic outlook and climate change.

“It feels great to be at this event once again in person after not seeing our colleagues from the aviation industry in almost two years” said H.E. Mr Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Chairman to the Board of Directors at Gulf Air “This is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with professionals from the industry, build new partnerships and discover new opportunities for the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain.” H.E. was accompanied by the Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi and members of the airline’s executive management team from the commercial division.

On the last day of the event, the World Air Transport Summit will take place as part of the overall event. The summit will shed light on the role of global aviation in reconnecting people and economies while managing the risks of COVID-19, the role of partnerships to reach industry recovery as well as the rise of air cargo industry from the COVID-19 crisis.