Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 Opens the Season with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as Winner

Listen to this article now

Ferrari’s Charles Leclercwon the Formula One season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday at Bahrain International Circuit. Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s title defense turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday allowing Ferrari to clinch a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.

- Advertisement -



Leclerc was leading comfortably from Verstappen when the back of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri car caught fire forcing him to park it on the side of the track. It was quickly put out and the Frenchman walked away unharmed.

From the restart, Leclerc got away and Verstappen started complaining about steering problems.

A few minutes later both Red Bulls were out of the race and George Russell’s Mercedes moved up into fourth to give Mercedes an unexpected bonus.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton took an unexpected third place after Sergio Perez’s Red Bull also retired with the finish line in sight as the race finished under a yellow flag.

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, awarded the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 podium finishers, the champion, Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari, the runner up, Carlos Sainz Jr of Scuderia Ferrari, and in third place, Sir Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad presented awards to the drivers at a formal ceremony that marked the end of the 18th edition of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race in the 2022 Formula 1 calendar.

Reflecting on this year’s race, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad commented that it represents a special moment for Bahrain to welcome so many in-person international spectators to Formula 1.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister had earlier toured the Bahrain International Circuit’s (BIC) track and pit lane ahead of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022.

His Royal Highness emphasized that the Kingdom is delighted to welcome the F1 community back to the home of motorsport in the Middle East.

His Royal Highness highlighted the success of this year’s Grand Prix, with a crowd of 98,000 motorsports enthusiasts in attendance across the four-day event.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad noted that Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix has become an important event in the global racing calendar and that the Kingdom has a track record of hosting successful motorsports events thanks to the collaborative efforts of Team Bahrain.

HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister highlighted that the Bahrain International Circuit’s efficiency and enthusiasm for hosting motorsports events have enhanced Bahrain’s position in global sports.

His Royal Highness observed that the Bahrain International Circuit’s completion of an onsite solar production facility has supported the Kingdom’s, and Formula 1’s, net-zero ambitions. The facility, which covers the entire energy requirements of the Formula 1 weekend, will be expanded to further off-set the Bahrain International Circuit’s annual energy needs.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister was accompanied by the Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club High Committee, HH Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the Private-Secretary of His Royal Highness, President of the Bahrain Motor Federation, and FIA Vice-President for Sport (Middle East), HE Shaikh Abdullah bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa noted that Team Bahrain’s efforts have underpinned the growth of motorsports in the Kingdom, one of many achievements that are part of Bahrain’s comprehensive development, a series of investments and initiatives led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad emphasized that HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad’s leadership has made the Kingdom a global destination for sporting events.

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad highlighted the Kingdom’s successful management and organization of international motorsport races. In this regard, His Highness thanked all those involved in organizing such a successful race.