Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix confirmed as season-opening round of 2022 F1 Season

Formula 1 announced that the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship will kick off at Bahrain International Circuit.

The Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 weekend will take place from 18 to 20 Match, and it will be the first of 23 rounds in the new season.

BIC Chief Executive Sheikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa commented: “The 2022 F1 season will mark a new era for the sport, with new regulations substantially changing major elements of the cars. For us to be given the opportunity to host the first race of this landmark season is a huge honour for us. We thank Formula 1 and the FIA for entrusting us to once again host race number one.”

The announcement comes following the latest meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Paris, which approved the new calendar.

It will be the fourth time that the Formula 1 season will start in Bahrain. The championship-opener was also previously held at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East” in 2006, 2010 and in 2021.

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be the front-end of a Formula 1 Middle Eastern double-header to start the new season, as it will be followed the very next weekend by the second edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

Next year’s Bahrain Grand Prix will mark the 18th edition of the 57-lap race, and the ninth time it will be held at night under BIC’s state-of-the-art floodlights.

Further announcements on the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2022 will be made in in due course, including details on ticket sales.

For more information on the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix and other events at BIC, visit the circuit’s official website, bahraingp.com, or call the BIC Hotline on +973-17-450000.