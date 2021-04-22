Gulf Air Carries Out First In-house C-Check on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A320neo

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has marked the successful completion of the first scheduled C-Check maintenance event on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet. The check was carried out fully in Bahrain by Gulf Air’s team of engineers and technicians comprising of more than 90% Bahraini qualified staff. This achievement reinforces Gulf Air’s technical capabilities in line with the airline’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations for greater quality standards, efficiency and cost reduction, besides being an initiative to contribute to the Kingdom’s development in the field of aircraft maintenance. This marks the second important milestone, after the first C-Check insourcing of the Airbus A320neo in 2020.

A ceremonial event, that obeyed the social distancing rules amidst the current situation, was headed by Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi who congratulated the Technical team on this important achievement and expressed appreciation to all parties who supported this project, especially the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs for their continued support to the national carrier.

With a view to optimise the cost and continue developing its capability, Gulf Air currently is maximising the utilisation of the available aircraft ground time to carry out periodic maintenance activities on the fleet and perform checks in a more efficient and effective manner and the C-check maintenance on B787-9 and Airbus A320neo was a major step as part of such initiative.

At the event, Gulf Air’s Acting CEO said: “The successful completion of this milestone demonstrates our strong in-house technical expertise and capabilities – for which I congratulate the entire Gulf Air’s Technical Division. I look forward to marking additional accomplishments over the coming months utilising our robust aircraft maintenance system that delivers the highest quality and standards of aircraft maintenance while providing an opportunity for necessary cost savings for our national carrier. I also thank the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs for granting the necessary approval for carrying out this check”.