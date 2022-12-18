Gulf Air Celebrates Bahrain’s 51st National Day

- Advertisement -

Hundreds of employees from The Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air gathered at the airline’s headquarters in Muharraq to celebrate the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s 51st National Day and the anniversary of His Majesty the King’s Accession to the Throne. Staff were joined by members of the Executive Management team and participated in a series of activities including traditional live cooking, traditional handicrafts, traditional games, food trucks, and Bahraini folklore music. The event was also attended by Bahraini celebrities who engaged the audience in a number of competitions and quiz games with valuable prizes; where everyone enjoyed the celebratory festivities at the airline’s outdoor garden.