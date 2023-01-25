Gulf Air Celebrates Graduates of its Succession Program

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – celebrated the graduation of the first graduates batch of its Succession Program, which aims at providing the airline’s Bahraini caliber with the essential tools and qualifications to lead the company in higher positions in the future.

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi commented “I am pleased to be with this distinguished group of the airline’s graduated caliber today, and I am proud of their talent and achievements that lead to their graduation from this extraordinary program. Gulf Air Human Resources is playing a vital role in implementing a challenging yet important people centric strategy, to engage and retain our talent pool for future internal development and promotions. We have witnessed a culture transformation within Gulf Air in recent years, with an emphasis on work life balance, proudly rewarding and recognizing achievements of staff, and providing opportunities for training and career progression.”

Captain Al Alawi added “I congratulate these graduates and look forward to the implementation of the skills they obtained in this program at their workplaces, as well as their succession to higher positions in the future to further lead the national airline towards improvement and sustainable success. I also thank Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) for collaborating with us to design this program that aims at equipping future generations of professionals that will contribute to the development of the national carrier and the advancement of its Bahraini workforce.”

This program is part of Gulf Air’s leadership succession planning which the airline embarked on with Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) in July 2022, through which the national carrier trains its caliber from different divisions of the company to prep them for succession of leading positions, with the goal of contributing to national economy and training Bahraini talents of the Kingdom.