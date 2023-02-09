Gulf Air CEO Receives President of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation

Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi received Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa President of Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation at the airline’s Headquarters in Muharraq.
Captain Al Alawi briefed Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on the latest developments of the national carrier, appraising the continuous support of the Kingdom’s government and its Leadership; which results in the airline’s sustainable success.
From his part, Sheikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa praised the ongoing improvements and achievements accomplished by Gulf Air, stressing the positive changes witnessed by the airline’s passengers due to the efforts of its executive management and staff.
Mutual collaboration between the two parties was also discussed during the meeting.