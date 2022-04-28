Gulf Air Chairman of Board of Directors meets with Executive Management

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air Chairman of the Board of Directors, His Excellency Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, today met with members of the Executive Management of Gulf Air to review the outcomes and recommendations of the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee related to Gulf Air.

Mr. Alzayani praised the efforts of the Parliament and the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee for their keenness and efforts in performing their duties, affirming Gulf Air as a national monument and a key driver in the Bahraini economy.

His Excellency also directed members of Gulf Air Executive Management to immediately study the report and its recommendations, taking into consideration the interest of the company above all else, and always emphasizing the spirit of constructive cooperation with the council, unions and company employees to better serve the company and preserve its gains.