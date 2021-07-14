Gulf Air Collaborates with International Pet and Animal Transportation Association to Expand Pet and Animal Cargo Services

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently signed up as a member of the International Pet and Animal Transportation Association (IPATA) to expand its specialised cargo services in the field of transporting pets and animals throughout its global network. The membership will allow Gulf Air to tap into a wider market of pet owners with requirements to transport their pets and animals when spending vacations or relocating from a city to another.

IPATA is the worldwide non-profit association dedicated to the care and welfare of pets and animals during transport with the role to represent the interests of professional pet shippers and associated members. Founded in 1979, IPATA provides professional, competent and caring pet transportation and relocation services throughout the world. Over the years it has built a network of concerned pet shippers representing years of experience in the transportation and care of animals. IPATA currently has professional pet shippers in nearly 90 countries serving over 700 airports worldwide.

Commenting on the collaboration, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “This is a remarkable and unique collaboration as it will open doors for us to a wide market of pet and animal owners who constantly need to transport their pets whenever they go on a long holiday or relocate for business or family reunion purposes. We have great cargo services and ability to ship perishable food, fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, medical supplies, cars, gold and many more. Now, we will enhance our capabilities in the live animals area to help owners to transport their pets with peace of mind.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Gulf Air as our newest airline associate member,” said Hazel Imrie, President-Elect, Chair of IPATA’s Airline Liaison Committee and Observer to the International Air Transport Association’s Live Animals & Perishables Board. “Their commitment to the humane transport of pets and animals from Bahrain to cities across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent, and the Far East provides pets owners with the assurance to feel confident knowing their pet’s travel experience will be safe and free from undue stress.”