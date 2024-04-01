Gulf Air commemorates its 65th anniversary of operations in Kuwait

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently hosted a Ramadan Ghabga event in Kuwait to commemorate the 65th anniversary of its operations in the country. The event took place at the Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmad Theatre and Hall, Marina Hotel Kuwait, and was attended by Dr. Jeffrey Goh, the Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group (GFG), and Joanna Patterson, the Director of Sales at Gulf Air.

During the event, Dr. Jeffrey Goh expressed gratitude to all the attendees and highlighted the shared values of achievement and collaboration that have been fundamental to Gulf Air’s operations in Kuwait for over six decades. It was in 1959 when the first Gulf Air flight to and from Kuwait took place, and since then, the airline has continued to expand its services. Presently, Gulf Air offers 28 weekly flights between Bahrain International Airport and Kuwait, facilitating the travel of 232,000 passengers annually between the two countries during the 2022-2023 period. This remarkable figure is a testament to the enduring bilateral relations and the rich aviation history between Kuwait and Gulf Air.

Gulf Air remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence and recognizes the invaluable contributions of its trade clients, who serve as essential partners in the airline’s ongoing growth and success. The event served as a platform to acknowledge and appreciate their significant role.

The Ramadan Ghabga event was a meaningful celebration of Gulf Air’s long-standing presence and achievements in Kuwait, while also reinforcing the airline’s dedication to providing exceptional service and fostering strong partnerships.