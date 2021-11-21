Gulf Air Concludes Dubai Airshow Participation with Great Achievements

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, concluded its participation in Dubai Airshow 2021 with great achievements as it signed a number of agreements during the event and used it as a platform to promote its fleet, products and services. During the airshow, Gulf Air showcased its flagship aircraft the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and its state-of-the-art cabins in its iconic 70th anniversary livery. An executive delegation from Gulf Air represented the airline and led a number of networking initiatives and meeting opportunities with partners and vendors.

Signings included:

· A memorandum of understanding with Emirates to explore developing a codeshare partnership cooperation

· An enhanced memorandum of understanding with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to introduce direct flights between the Emirate and Bahrain

· A Letter of Intent with EGYPTAIR to explore fields of cooperation

· An agreement with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance for CFM56-5B engine support

· An agreement with Safran for maintenance, revision and overhaul (MRO) operations on the landing gear of six Airbus A321 and one A320.

On this occasion, Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer said: “I would like to thank and congratulate the authorities in Dubai for the warm welcome the United Arab Emirates extended to us during this successfully organized airshow where our participation was fruitful as we’ve met, networked and sealed deals with a number of partners in the aviation industry. As the first major airshow after the pandemic, this was a very important event for key industry players to attend and conclude major business transactions”. He added: “Our objectives is to continue representing the Kingdom of Bahrain on a global platform and to expand our reach through partnerships with regional and international carriers. Next year we will be welcoming the world to our own Bahrain International Airshow and host our industry friends in our beloved Kingdom”.

Dubai Airshow was the only live and in-person aerospace event taking place in 2021 and it featured more than 1,200 exhibitors, representatives from 148 countries, more than 80 start-ups, and over 20 country pavilions. The event also featured a static display park & flying display activities which included the world’s most advanced aircraft on the ground and in the air. Including Gulf Air’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, over 160 aircraft were on display from top international aerospace leaders.