Gulf Air Concludes its Team Building Exercise

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently concluded its Team Building exercise, where the airline’s employees engaged in a number of activities aimed at cultivating team-spirit relations among each other. The much-awaited event is part of the company’s Human Resources initiatives to encourage interactive activities amongst employees, strengthen opportunities for employee development, and promote healthy competition between different departments.

Commenting on the event, Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer, Captain Waleed Al Alawi said “This exercise has been on our radar for a while, as something that we wanted our employees to benefit from while having fun; so I am pleased that we got to offer this to our workforce. Such exercises foster great team spirit between employees and help them to engage themselves in fun and challenging activities, while bonding and networking with each other. I commend all the teams who participated in this exercise, and specially congratulate all the winning teams for their well-deserved victory.”

With more than 150 employees participating, Gulf Air’s Team Building event consisted of engaging group activities that developed the awareness and practice of Gulf Air’s core values of “trust, respect, excellence and quality” in the context of today’s challenging and dynamic environment. The national carrier continues investing in the training and development of its human resources, as it firmly believes in the importance of manpower to achieve the goals of its strategy.