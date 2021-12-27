Gulf Air Continues to Invest and Develop its Bahraini Workforce

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, reaffirmed its objectives towards strengthening its work network and actively contributing to strengthening Bahrain’s leading global position in the aviation sector to enhance opportunities for professional development and employment for Bahraini cadres to actively participate in the operations of the company’s fleet.

During a meeting with Tamkeen’s Chief Executive Mr. Hussain Muhammad Rajab held at the airline’s headquarters recently, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi expressed his pride of Bahrain’s young workforce. He said: “We’re very proud to work with one common vision in sight which is the benefit and wellbeing of the young and promising Bahraini labour. We have managed throughout the years to train many pilots and engineers to start their careers in the industry and fly high with their ambitions. Each of these local talents will eventually support his or her family and by this we will reach community solidarity and a better life for all”.

On his part, the Chief Executive of Tamkeen Mr. Rajab, praised the importance of training and developing national cadres in various fields, especially in the aviation sector and creating appropriate job opportunities. He also introduced the upcoming initiatives and the opportunities for growth available through the new programmes that Tamkeen will launch in the near future to serve various industries in the private sector. He stressed that Tamkeen, within its newly developed strategy, emphasizes on achieving the economic impact of training opportunities in line with the current and future market requirements. This will contribute to increase the creation of highly skilled job opportunities for Bahrainis in the promising economic sectors, and increase their competitive capabilities and footprint in the local and international markets.

Gulf Air’s overall aim is to enhance opportunities for training and employment of Bahrainis within the Kingdom’s aviation sector. Gulf Air is a leader in the Bahrainisation programme in the Kingdom as it provides the opportunity for local and experienced talents to work in its various areas of the airline’s business and is committed to invest in its Bahraini workforce and their career development. The airline continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over higher management positions in the company.