Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Gulf Air cooperates with local companies in importing 9 tonsof medical supplies

Gulf Air cooperates with local companies in importing 9 tons of medical supplies

In line with national efforts aimed at combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in coordination with a number of Bahraini enterprises specialising in medical supplies, assisted in the importation of 9 tons of medical items needed to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19, as well as general medications, medical equipment and hygienic products.

The medical drugs and equipment were chartered on special Gulf Air flights in an initiative spearheaded by Team Bahrain.

The collaboration between the national carrier and the local companies is to ensure the Kingdom possesses an abundant supply of medical drugs and equipment during this time to serve the shared goal of a safe and healthy community for all.

Previous articleSunni Endowments Council’s Chairman congratulates Qur’an competition winners
Next articleiGA holds it eMajlis meeting with the participation of the ICT community in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

iGA holds it eMajlis meeting with the participation of the ICT community in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC

eMajlis participants Reaffirms Importance of Documenting the Kingdom’s Digital Transformation Success The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) held its first virtual Ramadan Majlis (iGA eMajlis),...
Read more
PR This Week

Bahrain Successfully Fights COVID-19

“Bahrain has the lowest rates of death and the active cases of the Corona virus pandemic in the Gulf and many Asian countries, an international...
Read more
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Hosts Study to Shed Light on Gifted Students with ‘ASD’

The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) recently hosted a discussion of a study that addressed gifted students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) across the GCC...
Read more
PR This Week

Number of volunteers increases as part of KHK Heroes Challenge

KHK Heroes called on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The campaign received not only national...
Read more
PR This Week

Children, From Around The World, Help Create Mothercare’s Ramadan Message During COVID-19.

In Ramadan, during COVID-19 and lockdowns, Mothercare, a leading children’s retailer in Bahrain, launches “A World We Deserve”, sharing what children will remember when...
Read more
PR This Week

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity Makes its Annual Ramadan Donation

Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed Charity made a financial donation recently worth BD 20,000 to all charitable societies and families in Bahrain. Yousif & Aysha Almoayyed...
Read more

MOST READ

Ford To Restart European Manufacturing Production With Enhanced Employee Protection Protocols In Place

Wheels and Gears
Ford confirmed that it intends to restart initial production and manufacturing at most of its main continental European vehicle and engine plants from May...
Read more
PR This Week

Children, From Around The World, Help Create Mothercare’s Ramadan Message During COVID-19.

In Ramadan, during COVID-19 and lockdowns, Mothercare, a leading children’s retailer in Bahrain, launches “A World We Deserve”, sharing what children will remember when...
PR This Week

Gulf Air cooperates with local companies in importing 9 tons of medical supplies

In line with national efforts aimed at combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in coordination with...
Inside Bahrain

Explore the Rich Culture of Bahrain via BACA Virtual Tour

COVID-19 has an unprecedented effect all over the world. This period is a learning curve for all of us because our lives have changed...
Inside Bahrain

HM King hails national efforts to combat COVID-19

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa received at Al-Safriya Palace Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa, in the presence of HM...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Mission is More Important than Commission by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, one of the executives in my company submitted the vouchers of his overseas travel expenditures to our accounts department. Since the total amount...
Inside Bahrain

Sunni Endowments Council’s Chairman congratulates Qur’an competition winners

Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajri, Sunni Endowments Council's Chairman, and Advisor for Religious Affairs at the National Guard, congratulated the winners of memorizing...
Uncategorized

Big data to forecast Coronavirus impact by Dr. Jassim Haji

Big Data lies at the heart of efforts to comprehend and forecast the impact that Coronavirus will have on all of us. To better understand...
PR This Week

Bahrain Successfully Fights COVID-19

“Bahrain has the lowest rates of death and the active cases of the Corona virus pandemic in the Gulf and many Asian countries, an international...
Inside Bahrain

Health centres launch chronic disease medicine home delivery

Health centres in the kingdom have launched the chronic disease medicine home delivery service to ensure the health, safety and comfort of the patients. The...
PR This Week

Avaya Brings Easy-to-Deploy Remote Working to Bahrain with Launch of Avaya Spaces Collaboration App

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) has launched Avaya Spaces, the cloud meeting and collaboration app, in Bahrain, and is offering free 60-day access to...
PR This Week

iGA holds it eMajlis meeting with the participation of the ICT community in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the GCC

eMajlis participants Reaffirms Importance of Documenting the Kingdom’s Digital Transformation Success The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) held its first virtual Ramadan Majlis (iGA eMajlis),...
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Hosts Study to Shed Light on Gifted Students with ‘ASD’

The Arabian Gulf University (AGU) recently hosted a discussion of a study that addressed gifted students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) across the GCC...
PR This Week

Number of volunteers increases as part of KHK Heroes Challenge

KHK Heroes called on the nation for a united cause, helping those most vulnerable during the Coronavirus Pandemic. The campaign received not only national...
Inside Bahrain

Police Directorates promote public social distancing

Police Directorates have taken various law enforcement procedures, including social distancing, to ensure the safety of citizens and residents from coronavirus. The Muharraq Governorate Police...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
HM King hails National efforts against Covid19

HM King hails national efforts to combat COVID-19

iGA eMajlis Meeting

iGA holds it eMajlis meeting with the participation of the ICT...

Qur' an Competition Winner

Sunni Endowments Council’s Chairman congratulates Qur’an competition winners

Mission Fulfil Life

Mission is More Important than Commission by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar