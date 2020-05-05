Gulf Air cooperates with local companies in importing 9 tons of medical supplies

Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Gulf Air cooperates with local companies in importing 9 tonsof medical supplies

In line with national efforts aimed at combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in coordination with a number of Bahraini enterprises specialising in medical supplies, assisted in the importation of 9 tons of medical items needed to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19, as well as general medications, medical equipment and hygienic products.

The medical drugs and equipment were chartered on special Gulf Air flights in an initiative spearheaded by Team Bahrain.

The collaboration between the national carrier and the local companies is to ensure the Kingdom possesses an abundant supply of medical drugs and equipment during this time to serve the shared goal of a safe and healthy community for all.

