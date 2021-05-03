Gulf Air delivers 400,000 vaccines from China, Russia

Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air has operated two cargo-only flights, delivering 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from the People’s Republic of China and 100,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from the Russian Federation.

“Gulf Air continues to support vaccine shipments to Bahrain, alongside supporting wider viral mitigation efforts, and delivering vital food and medical supplies,” the company said in a statement.

“Gulf Air continues to work closely with government authorities across its network to resume operations as demand for travel grows, adapting to evolving precautionary guidelines, which are made available at gulfair.com/covid-19.”