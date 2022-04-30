Gulf Air Donates Iftar Boxes to UCO Parents Care Centre

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air concluded its Ramadan initiatives by donating Iftar boxes to UCO Parents Care Centre; where the airline’s social committee team handed over the Iftar boxes to the Centre’s Director General Ms. Reema Bin Shams at the Centre’s location in Hidd.

Ms. Bin Shams praised Gulf Air’s Ramadan initiatives which contribute to strengthening the bonds of Bahraini society, and appreciated the airline’s interest in various segments of the society based on its principles of corporate social responsibility in extending a helping hand, and its effective role in the communities in which it operates.﻿

