Gulf Air evacuates Bahraini citizens from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Gulf Air Repatriates Bahraini Citizens from high infection Covid-19 Countries

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is cooperating with relevant authorities to help repatriate Bahraini citizens as part of the Kingdom’s International COVID-19 Repatriation Programme (ICRP).

Gulf Air has successfully returned Bahraini citizens from the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Republic of Turkey.

Additionally, the ICRP has been safely repatriating citizens from countries with high Coronavirus infection rates for over a month. Of the locations covered by the ICRP, Iran has seen the largest number of repatriation flights. Consequently, Gulf Air has begun operating direct flights to Iran to expedite the safe return of citizens.

Bahrainis willing to return home are urged to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Embassy of Kingdom of Bahrain at their country of departure to register their details. Gulf Air currently operates a reduced version of its network with flights to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt and Manila to assist passengers from its global network to get home safely.

Gulf Air is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassies of the Kingdom of Bahrain abroad, the Ministry of Health and the authorities in Bahrain International Airport to facilitate the travel of Bahrainis into the Kingdom.

The airline continues to monitor the situation closely with all stakeholders and it is working closely with the concerned authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain to take all precautionary and preventive measures in order to ensure the safety and security of the citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain along with its passengers and crew.

