Gulf Air Extends Bahrain Formula 1® Grand Prix Title Sponsorship to 2027

Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the extension of its title sponsorship of the Formula 1® Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, solidifying its commitment to the pinnacle of motorsport through 2027, while underscoring its strategic vision to showcase Bahrain as a premier global destination for sports, tourism, and innovation.

This landmark agreement marks the continuation of the longest-standing title partnership in Formula 1 history, a legacy of partnership that began with the historic Formula 1® Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on April 4, 2004. As the first Formula 1 race ever held in the Middle East, this event broke new ground and established a tradition of world-class motorsport in the heart of the Arabian desert.

The FORMULA 1® GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025, scheduled for April 11-13, promises another exhilarating chapter in this prestigious partnership. Fans can anticipate a weekend of high-octane action and unparalleled entertainment under the desert sky.

Beyond the thrill of the race itself, the FORMULA 1® GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025 offers a vibrant festival atmosphere, featuring world-class entertainment, gourmet dining experiences, and a unique blend of Bahraini culture and international flair. This event has become a cornerstone of the global sporting calendar, attracting fans and visitors from around the world.

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Goh, stated,”We are immensely proud to extend our partnership with Formula 1, a relationship that has become synonymous with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This collaboration not only reinforces Bahrain’s prominent position on the international motorsport stage but also serves as a powerful catalyst for economic growth, tourism development, and global brand recognition for the Kingdom.”

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, stated,“Gulf Air’s enduring commitment to the Bahrain Grand Prix is a testament to the power of long-term partnerships in motorsport. Their support, spanning over two decades, has been instrumental in establishing this race as a favourite in the Formula 1 calendar and attracting fans from all over the world to a weekend of great racing and top entertainment. We are thrilled to continue this collaboration and look forward to more thrilling racing and shared success in Bahrain.”

The Bahrain Grand Prix holds a strategic position on the Formula 1 calendar, serving as a bridge between the Asia-Pacific and European races. The 2025 season is poised to be a captivating one, with exciting driver line-up changes, the promising new talent, and the ongoing evolution of cutting-edge racing technology.