Gulf Air Group Holding honours “Tahleeq 3” graduates at BAC

His Excellency Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG), honoured the graduates of the third batch from ‘Tahleeq’ Programme, an ambitious capacity building initiative aimed at creating future leaders in the Bahraini aviation sector.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Dr. Jeffrey Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG), Mr. Mohammed Yousif Al Binfalah, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) and other executives.

‘Tahleeq’ program, launched in 2014 by BAC, in cooperation with Tamkeen, seeks to develop the capabilities of young Bahrainis, equip them with the technical and specialized skills required to continue developing the aviation industry in Bahrain, and reinforce its competitiveness and contribution to the development process in the kingdom, in line with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030

H.E. Zayed R. Alzayani congratulated the graduates and praised their efforts and dedication during the programme. H.E. commented, “We wish the graduates success in their careers, and look forward to seeing them make progress and to effectively contribute to the aviation sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Investing in Bahraini talent has always been the right choice and has proven its outcome in various sectors.”

“The launch of ‘Tahleeq’ in parallel with new Passenger Terminal project, which succeeded in claiming international recognition and awards, has given the programme a significant boost and created a strong foundation for its success. Today’s graduates will be tomorrow’s aviation sector leaders who will shape its success with the experience they have gained and their ambition,” added His Excellency Alzayani.

The ‘Tahleeq’ program has been meticulously curated, with the first two years dedicated to theoretical and experiential training, including five modules on soft skills at Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA) in partnership with the Bahrain Institute for Banking and Finance. The technical courses were provided by Airport Council International, and all candidates were awarded the GSN Initial (Silver) Diploma. The last two years of the programme are designated for practical training and gaining experience through working on various projects in BAC.

BAC, a subsidiary of GFG, is responsible for enhancing the capabilities of Bahrain International Airport and increasing its contribution to the national economy, in line with the strategic goals set by GFG, through formulating plans and measures to continuously upgrade airport services, operations and infrastructure to accommodate the growing aviation industry and the increasing number of travelers.