Gulf Air Group Holding Unveils New Senior Executive Management Team Appointments

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air Group Holding, has announced new appointments to the senior executive management team of Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Joining the senior management team will be Captain Qasim Ismaeel as Chief Operations Officer succeeding Captain Suhail Ismaeel following his retirement, and Mrs. Hanadi Alaali as Chief Customer Experience Officer, both of whom will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles.

As Chief Operations Officer, Captain Qasim will lead the operational departments, including Flight Operations, Ground Operations, Safety and Emergency, as well as Crew Management. Captain Qasim has served Gulf Air for over 30 years, most recently as the Head of Flight Operations.

Captain Qasim holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of South Wales and has attended the Oxford Executive Leadership Programme at the Saïd Business School of Oxford University.

With over 20 years of experience, Mrs. Hanadi, as the Chief Customer Experience Officer, will be focusing on building customer comfort and satisfaction, driving continuous enhancements to customer service, and elevating the travel experiences of Gulf Air passengers. Furthermore, Mrs. Hanadi will be managing Gulf Air’s prestigious loyalty program, ‘Falcon Flyer’, leading a customer-centric approach, and maintaining Gulf Air’s highly competitive capacity by enhancing products and services that cater to the market’s ever-changing demands.

- Advertisement -

A graduate of the University of Liverpool, Mrs. Hanadi holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, further enriching her strategic approach to shaping seamless travel experiences and raising customer service standards, an area that Gulf Air consistently strives to develop.

These new appointments are part of Gulf Air’s strategic objectives of increasing connectivity and customer service excellence, unlocking new horizons of the national carrier that can rise up to the opportunities of the industry.