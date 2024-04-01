ePaper
Gulf Air group hosts annual corporate Ramadan Ghabga

By Media Desk
Last Updated:
Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain’s aviation leader, hosted its annual corporate Ramadan Ghabga celebration for its partners and stakeholders to show appreciation for their invaluable support and contribution to its success. Held at the La Fontaine Contemporary Art Center in observance of the holy month of Ramadan, the Ghabga was attended by Gulf Air Group’s senior management team and provided an opportunity for company representatives to connect with their partners through networking and celebration of the holy month’s festivities.

