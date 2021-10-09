Gulf Air Holds Induction Programme for University Students

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently held a 5-day introductory programme for university students from University of Bahrain, Brunel University London, Bahrain Training Institute and Applied Science University. at its headquarters in Muharraq.

The students were provided a tour of Gulf Air’s premises, an overview of the national carrier’s corporate culture and operations, a site visit to Gulf Air’s core departments such as: Cabin Crew, Briefing, Grooming, Guest Services, Airport, Call Centre, Technical, Security, Crew Control, Dispatch and the Integrated Operation Centre.

Towards the end of the induction programme, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi and Gulf Air’s Director of Human Resources Mr. Jamal AlKuwaiti met with the participants and talked about the airline’s history, its various departments and the variety of professions that an airline can offer to future graduates.

The students’ feedback following the programme was positive as all participants spoke of the value of increasing awareness of Gulf Air and its integral role in Bahrain and the aviation industry in the region.