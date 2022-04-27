Gulf Air Holds its Annual Media Ghabga

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently held its annual ghabga for media representatives; during which it hosted a number of media professionals who are considered by the national carrier as key partners in the success and development of Gulf Air.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Captain Waleed AlAlawi welcomed his guests of representatives of the press, media and social media influencers; stressing their effective role in highlighting the airline’s achievements, and praising their partnership which the airline is very proud of. Captain AlAlawi also briefed the guests on the latest developments and news of Gulf Air, welcoming all suggestions and inquiries raised by members of the media during the ghabga.

The national carrier has always been keen to participate and extend a helping hand to the Bahraini community to which it belongs, based on its principles of corporate social responsibility and the role it plays in the communities in which it operates. This event is one of a series of ghabgas the airline intends to hold during the blessed month of Ramadan.