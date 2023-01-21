Gulf Air Honours its Employees of the Month

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – recently held its Employee of the Month event to highlight distinguished staff who exhibited exceptional performance towards the success of the airline; as they were honoured by Gulf Air Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi in the presence of a number of the airline’s executive management members.

Congratulating the honoured staff, Captain Al Alawi stated “I am delighted to shed light on this distinguished calibre of our airline who applied the utmost standards of quality in their performance. It is their outstanding performance that lead to Gulf Air’s latest recognition by the Ministry of Labour as one of the Kingdom’s most productive companies. We are proud to have this kind of high-quality calibre that truly represents the work ethics of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its national carrier; and I am certain they will play an integral role in taking the airline forward during its journey of success.”

The national carrier continues investing in the training and development of its human resources, as it firmly believes in the importance of manpower to achieve the goals of its strategy.