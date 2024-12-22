ePaper
Gulf Air Hosts "Gulf Flight Safety Association Conference"

Gulf Air Hosts “Gulf Flight Safety Association Conference”

Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted the second Gulf Flight Safety Association (GFSA) Conference for 2024, at the Mövenpick Hotel, Bahrain. The two – days conference opened with a welcome address by Chief Operating Officer at Gulf Air, Captain Qasim Ismaeel, who underscored the airline’s dedication to cultivating a robust aviation safety culture throughout the Gulf region and beyond.

In his opening remarks, Captain Qasim Ismaeel, emphasized the importance of such conference, stating, “These gatherings are crucial for the continuous improvement of safety standards within our industry. We are honored to host this prestigious event in Bahrain and contribute to the global conversation on aviation safety.”

The first day of the conference focused on topics including Aircraft Damage & Weather Risks, Dangerous Goods (DG) Incidents, Ground-Handling. The second day of the Conference included reports from various Safety Groups, presentations from Airbus, UAE Presidential Flight and Symbiotics and positive interaction among members addressing industry-related safety challenges.

As the conference concluded, attendees reaffirmed their commitment to advancing safety through innovation, collaboration, and continual improvement. By integrating cutting-edge technology, human factors considerations, and a proactive safety culture, the Gulf region continues to set a global standard for aviation excellence.

