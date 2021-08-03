Gulf Air Increases Flights to Paris to Daily

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will ramp its services to the French capital starting from today 02nd August to be daily. This is in line with the latest decision by the French authorities to add the Kingdom of Bahrain to their Green List as of 01st August. Being on the green list will mean that citizens and residents of Bahrain will be accepted to travel to France without the need to quarantine. Passengers aged 12 and above must present a proof of a complete vaccination which is authorised by the European Medicines Agency or a negative PCR test that is conducted within 72 hours before the flight or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 for non-vaccinated passengers.

Gulf Air began the summer season with flights to 80% of its pre-pandemic network and it continued to resume operations and restore services to cities of its original 2019 destination network. The airline has also announced that it has successfully launched all of its seasonal destinations for the summer of 2021 with direct flights to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain and Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt as well as recently resuming Tbilisi in Georgia. The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.



Commenting on restoring daily flights to Paris, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi commented: “This is wonderful news for citizens and residents of the Kingdom of Bahrain to be able to travel on Gulf Air to Paris on our newly introduced Airbus A321neoLR on any day of the week and with relaxed restrictions thanks to the newly announced green list status. Paris has always been a major European point that we have been operating since 1976 and it was one of the destinations we always continued flying to during the pandemic. Starting from the 2nd of August, we are proud to resume our pre-pandemic daily frequency, offering maximum convenience to our passengers.”



Back in May, the airline announced that all its flights would be operated by 100% vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants. The airline has started its internal vaccination campaign for its operating crew and front line staff since December 2020 and is proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to able to provide peace of mind to all passengers flying to any destination of its growing network. Moreover, recently Gulf Air announced offering complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders including health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during passengers’ journeys. All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel starting from 10 May until 10 November 2021 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. All passengers, according to the newly announced insurance policy and in the unfortunate event of being diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling abroad, will be covered for repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air operated flights with Gulf Air ticket numbers that are purchased through the airline’s website, the Gulf Air Contact Centre, Gulf Air’s sales offices or travel agents.