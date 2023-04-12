Gulf Air Increases Frequencies to Several Touristic Destinations on its Network

- Advertisement -

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced additional frequencies to and from several touristic destinations on its network, starting May 2023. The added frequencies include the Thai capital of Bangkok, the city of Manchester in the UK, and the city of Manila in the Philippines.

The airline’s expansion plans will see flights to Bangkok increasing to 10 weekly flights (07 direct flights, and 03 flights via Singapore), while Manchester frequency will increase to 04 weekly flights, and Manila frequency will increase to 09 weekly flights.

With this expansion plan, the national carrier aims at adding to the convenience of travel to and from these destinations in response to the growing passenger demand, weather for direct travel or connectivity across Gulf Air’s global network.

Passengers can purchase tickets through the website and through the airline’s mobile application, by calling the Gulf Air Contact Centre on +97317373737, by visiting any of Gulf Air sales offices, or through any of the airline’s approved travel agencies.