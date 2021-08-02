Gulf Air Increases Istanbul Flights to Daily

Listen to this article now

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will increase its direct flights to Istanbul starting August to be daily. Due to popularity and relaxed entry restrictions, Istanbul has been one of the airline’s favourite destinations for Bahrain and GCC customer base and the airline has responded to the demand with upgraded daily frequencies.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion of the recent announcement, Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi said: “We continuously take a closer look at market demands and monitor the trends of traffic from and to different points of our network. With constant changes in rules and regulations, we increase frequencies as we see fit to offer greater flexibility to our passengers. Being agile and adaptive to market needs is essential now more than ever and we’re proud to be flexible to such changes”.

Gulf Air began the summer season with flights to 80% of its pre-pandemic network and it continued to resume operations and restore services to cities of its original 2019 destination network. The airline has also announced that it has successfully launched all of its seasonal destinations for the summer of 2021 with direct flights to Mykonos and Santorini in Greece, Malaga in Spain and Alexandria and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt as well as recently resuming Tbilisi in Georgia. The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Istanbul, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

Back in May, the airline announced that all its flights would be operated by 100% vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants. The airline has started its internal vaccination campaign for its operating crew and front line staff since December 2020 and is proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to able to provide peace of mind to all passengers flying to any destination of its growing network. Moreover, recently Gulf Air announced offering complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders including health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during passengers’ journeys. All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel starting from 10 May until 10 November 2021 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. All passengers, according to the newly announced insurance policy and in the unfortunate event of being diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling abroad, will be covered for repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air operated flights with Gulf Air ticket numbers that are purchased through the airline’s website, the Gulf Air Contact Centre, Gulf Air’s sales offices or travel agents.