Gulf Air Introduces its ‘Golden Principles’ for Health and Safety of Passengers and Crew

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in response to the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has introduced a bundle of ‘golden principles’ to maintain health and safety of its valued passengers and crew members. These principles come in addition to what the airline has carried out since late February when the outbreak has emerged regionally and globally and will continue to be reviewed when necessary and reassessed on a regular basis. The golden principles of existing and newly introduced practices are:

Modifying seating arrangement: Gulf Air will maintain distances on-board between all passengers on all its operating flights. Ground staff and cabin crew will seat passengers as far as possible from each other depending on the flight load to maintain the required social distances between all passengers.

Maintaining a distance: Gulf Air check-in counters and boarding gates are designed to make sure passengers maintain a safe distance between each other.

Supporting safe interactions on-board: All cabin crew members are fully trained to follow the international guidelines in regards to personal protective equipment which are available on-board. Gulf Air recommends that all passengers wear a mask and use disposable gloves while travelling.

Shared spaces are spotless: All aircraft are disinfected and decontaminated after every flight. Procedures include wiping down all surfaces – seat belts, in-seat controls, tray tables, overhead lockers, air vents, door handles and lavatories.

Meals on-board: All meals and beverages on all flights are served in disposable containers with disposable cutlery and cups. Falcon Gold and Economy meals are now limited to a selection of cold meals and snacks.

Reducing items on-board: To minimise contact on board, select amenities and services have been temporarily removed. Non-essential paper materials, headrests, blankets, pyjamas and amenity kits are not available on board.

Gulf Air is working closely with the concerned authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain and all airports of its network to take all precautionary and preventive measures in order to ensure the health and safety of the passengers and crew.