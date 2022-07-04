Gulf Air invests in future leaders with the “The Pioneers” Leadership Development Programme

With the goal of building future leaders through a strong learning culture, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, welcomed last week the first batch for “The Pioneers” Leadership Development Programme.

Aimed at enhancing the resilience and adaptability of Gulf Air’s future leaders by empowering the airline’s Bahraini managerial staff to become proficient and preparing them for their next role as workplace leaders, the programme’s series of customised workshops will include inspirational sessions, trending market topics and interactive training workshops.

Commenting on the programme’s launch in an event held for this occasion, Gulf Air Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said “We are delighted to have 40 Bahrainis take part in this programme, with the first batch of 20 staff enrolling shortly. This is only the beginning, as we will also roll out further training initiatives to ensure that all Gulf Air staff have the opportunity to develop their capabilities in support of Gulf Air’s strategic objectives and values. I wish all these talents the best of luck in developing their skills and using the outcomes of this programme in contributing to the airline’s journey of success”.

Gulf Air is committed to investing in the Bahraini workforce, and is a leader in the Kingdom’s Bahrainisation as it provides the opportunity for local experienced talent to work in various areas of the airline’s business. The airline continues to provide opportunities for Bahraini nationals to take over higher management positions through constant succession planning and continuous career development.