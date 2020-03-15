Gulf Air – the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – has launched its latest campaign allowing passengers much more travel flexibility in reaction to the current Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and its global impact on air transport. Gulf Air passengers with issued bookings in 2020 and new bookings made from today until the 31st of March are eligible to unlimited changes to their travel dates. Without the need to pay any change fees.

The airline has also taken into consideration its Falconflyer members. Extending their current status and membership tier for the next three months. Regardless of not completing the required number of trips or miles travelled.

Gulf Air would like to reassure its loyal passengers that it is applying strict International Air Transport Association (IATA) disinfectant procedures inside the aircraft cabin. It urges passengers to apply preventative measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The airline continuously coordinates with the relevant authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain and its airports. Taking all precautionary and preventive measures in order to ensure the safety and security of our passengers and crew.