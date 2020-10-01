Gulf Air Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, started a month-long breast cancer awareness campaign to shed light on the importance of early detection for women’s health around the world. The airline’s flight attendants will be wearing pink masks throughout the month of October to mark this occasion and Falcon Gold passengers will be served with refreshing ‘pink’ welcome drinks.

Gulf Air is involved in various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives with a number of local organizations. The airline reinforces its commitment to being a responsible entity with initiatives to promote health and raise awareness within its staff and customers.