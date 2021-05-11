Gulf Air Offers Complimentary COVID-19 Travel Insurance Coverage to All Passengers

In a move to offer peace of mind to its passengers and elevate the customer’s experience, Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it will offer complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders which will include health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during passengers’ journeys. All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel starting from today 10 May until 10 November 2021 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. Some restrictions may apply and passengers can visit gulfair.com for more information.

All passengers, according to the newly announced insurance policy and in the unfortunate event of being diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling abroad, will be covered for repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air operated flights with Gulf Air ticket numbers that are purchased through the airline’s website, the call centre, Gulf Air’s sales offices or travel agents.

Gulf Air’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “As the current global situation continues, travel needs to be simplified and enhanced with tools to make the passenger’s journey worry-free. The COVID-19 insurance coverage will provide a better experience to everyone flying with us within the next 6 months, just in time to plan their summer holiday. This will ensure passengers regardless of destination or class of travel can travel with more confidence and avoid any unwanted hassle in case of COVID-19 related emergency abroad”.

Gulf Air currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, Casablanca, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Bangkok, Manila, Singapore, Dhaka, Colombo, the Maldives and several destinations in India and Pakistan. The airline is also adding Mykonos and Santorini beginning the first week of June and restarting Istanbul this month with other destinations planned for this summer.

Being one of the few airlines that never stopped flying in 2020, Gulf Air has continuously worked closely with government authorities across its network to resume operations as demand for travel grows. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government guidelines and civil aviation directives and has been responsive to numerous rule changes and updates.