Gulf Air Operates Inaugural Flight to Santorinia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated its inaugural flight to Santorini in Greece as flight GF034 was welcomed into Santorini International Airport with a water cannon salute and, upon arrival, a number of airport officials joined the airline’s flying crew for commemorative photographs. Before departing from Bahrain International Airport, passengers were handed special boarding passes and commemorative certificates in celebration of the airline’s very first flight from the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Greek island of Santorini. The flight was operated by Gulf Air’s new aircraft the Airbus A320neo which features 16 Falcon Gold seats and 120 economy class seats.

Commenting on the recent addition of Santorini to Gulf Air’s summer network, Acting Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed AlAlawi said: “Earlier this month, Gulf Air operated its inaugural flight to Mykonos and with today’s launch of Santorini flights, the airline aims to boost its network with popular boutique seaside destinations that are favourite to many tourists and families in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region. These strategic additions come in place as the demand for travel gradually grows towards the summer holiday with travel restrictions easing off in Europe”.

Both Mykonos and Santorini will be served until end of September with two weekly frequencies. Flights can be booked online at gulfair.com, by calling the Gulf Air Contact Center, or through any Gulf Air sales offices and approved travel agencies.

Last month, the airline announced that all its flights would be operated by 100% vaccinated crew including pilots and flight attendants. The airline has started its internal vaccination campaign for its operating crew and front line staff since December 2020 and is proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to able to provide peace of mind to all passengers flying to any destination of its growing network. Moreover, recently Gulf Air announced offering complimentary COVID-19 travel insurance coverage to all ticket holders including health and quarantine expenses in the unexpected circumstances of being diagnosed with or contracting COVID-19 during passengers’ journeys. All tickets booked, including redemption tickets, on Gulf Air flights for travel starting from 10 May until 10 November 2021 are automatically covered with COVID-19 insurance at no extra cost. All passengers, according to the newly announced insurance policy and in the unfortunate event of being diagnosed with COVID-19 while traveling abroad, will be covered for repatriation assistance, medical and hospitals costs abroad as well as quarantine accommodation costs. Coverage is applicable on Gulf Air operated flights with Gulf Air ticket numbers that are purchased through the airline’s website, the call centre, Gulf Air’s sales offices or travel agents.