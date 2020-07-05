Sunday, July 5, 2020
Gulf Air Flights

Gulf Air Operates to 25% of its Network by Resuming Direct Flights to and from Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proudly announcing that it will resume its direct Abu Dhabi and Dubai flights with scheduled operations starting from 5 July 2020.

Gulf Air has been operating direct flights between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates since 1954 and both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have always been key successful routes within the Gulf Air’s network. The airline currently flies to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manila, Athens, Cairo and several destinations in Pakistan and with the addition of Abu Dhabi and Dubai services, Gulf Air will operate to 25% of its original network.

Being one of the few airlines that continued operations in the last 3 months, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the governments authorities throughout the destinations on its network to resume operations as soon as airports open. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government orders and civil aviation directives around its network and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates regarding operations to and from its network destinations.

Updates are constantly added on gulfair.com/covid19 including travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures.

