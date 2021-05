Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, participated in the Arabian Travel Market 2021 (ATM), the region’s leading travel and tourism exhibition alongside Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority. H.E. Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, Chairman of Gulf Air’s Board of Directors attended the exhibition that included a number of Bahraini travel and tourism industry representatives. The exhibition is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 16 – 19 May.

